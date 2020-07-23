Customs sacks, retires Assistant Comptroller Generals over acts of ‘negligence’

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has sacked an Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG), Aminu Dahiru, over an alleged act of negligence.

The service, equally sent on compulsory retirement, another ACG, Bashir Abubakar over the same alleged offence.

This was made public in a statement released on Thursday by NCS National Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, on behalf of the Customs Comptroller General (CG), Col. Hammed Ali (retd.).

The statement said that the actions against the two ACGs were taken in line with the reform agenda of the service.

Dahiru and Abubakar were said to have been found culpable by a Disciplinary Committee about a month ago for allegedly indulging in official mis-conducts.

READ ALSO: Customs appoints five ACGs, promotes 2,634 officersCustoms appoints five ACGs, promotes 2,634 officers

Dahiru was said to have been involved in a botched smuggling of 295 trucks of petroleum products last December, while serving under the Joint Security Border Patrol.

Abubakar on the other hand, was said to have ordered a botched raid on the warehouse of a notable local rice dealer while searching for imported rice in Daura, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abubakar’s fate came two years after he was celebrated by the NCS for rejecting a $412,000 bribe from Tramadol traffickers.

Join the conversation

Opinions