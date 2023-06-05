Customs seizes pangolin scales valued at N432m in Bauchi

The Nigeria Customs Zone has seized 216kg of Pangolin scales worth N432 million in Bauchi State.

The Controller of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone D, Bauchi, JO Adelaja, disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing in Bauchi on Monday.

He said the operatives acting on credible intelligence raided a make-shift shop at a motor park along the Sangere-Yola axis of Adamawa State and evacuated five sacks of Pangolin scales on May 11.

“These seized items contravened provisions of section 63 of Customs and Excise Management Act CAP 45 Laws of the Federal Government of Nigeria 2004,” he said.

The Customs officer warned that the agency operatives would leave no stone unturned in the efforts to end illegal wildlife trade in the zone.

