Customs seizes smuggled PMS worth N63m, five vehicles in Adamawa

The Nigeria Customs Service special team “Operation Whirlwind” has seized smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N63.036 million and five vehicles in Adamawa State.

The Customs Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at the news briefing in Yola on Friday.

Adeniyi, who was represented at the briefing by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Hussein Ejibunu, said the service operatives seized the products at unapproved routes between Adamawa, Nigeria, and Cameroon Republic.

He added that the feat was in line with the core mandate of President Bola Tinubu.

The CG said: “Operation Whirlwind had repositioned all its machineries across the area of its responsibilities and ensured that the border became watertight.

“This had made it difficult for economic saboteurs to carry out their smuggling activities.”

He revealed that the PMS would be auctioned to the public immediately and the proceeds remitted to the federation account.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now