Connect with us

News

Customs seizes smuggled PMS worth N63m, five vehicles in Adamawa

Published

21 seconds ago

on

The Nigeria Customs Service special team “Operation Whirlwind” has seized smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N63.036 million and five vehicles in Adamawa State.

The Customs Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at the news briefing in Yola on Friday.

Adeniyi, who was represented at the briefing by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Hussein Ejibunu, said the service operatives seized the products at unapproved routes between Adamawa, Nigeria, and Cameroon Republic.

He added that the feat was in line with the core mandate of President Bola Tinubu.

The CG said: “Operation Whirlwind had repositioned all its machineries across the area of its responsibilities and ensured that the border became watertight.

“This had made it difficult for economic saboteurs to carry out their smuggling activities.”

He revealed that the PMS would be auctioned to the public immediately and the proceeds remitted to the federation account.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 4 =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 hour ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Broken Promises: Neglected Kwara PHCs costing lives

By Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi The road leading to Tswako, a rural community in Lafiaji, the headquarters of Edu Local Government...
Investigations3 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...