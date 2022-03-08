Connect with us

News

Customs suspends VIN automation on imported used vehicles

Published

12 mins ago

on

Customs blames rural communities for increased smuggling

Authorities of the Nigeria Customs Service have suspended the implementation of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation policy recently introduced on imported used vehicles.

The suspension was contained in a circular dated March 7th, 2022, and titled, ‘Approval Of Grace Period, To Clear Backlog Of Vehicles’, takes effect from Tuesday, March 8th, 2022.

The communique says the NCS has approved one month window to enable clearing agents to clear the backlog of vehicles held up at the ports as a result of the strike.

According to the statement, importers and agents are also seriously warned to ensure the uniform application of rebates for all vehicles using the correct values for their assessments.

READ ALSO: Reps urge Nigerian govt to procure body cameras for police, Customs, others

“The VIN-valuation protocol is still in operation as reviews and updates are being captured in our system to reflect these adjustments”, the circular reads.

The circular also directed the affected area controllers to pay attention to the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in compliance with extant laws throughout the one month grace period, starting from Tuesday 8 to 22 March 2022.

It would be recalled that some commentators had moved that the customs step down the policy due to its lack of economic relevance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

13 + 10 =

Investigations

Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...