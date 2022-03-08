Customs suspends VIN automation on imported used vehicles

Authorities of the Nigeria Customs Service have suspended the implementation of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation policy recently introduced on imported used vehicles.

The suspension was contained in a circular dated March 7th, 2022, and titled, ‘Approval Of Grace Period, To Clear Backlog Of Vehicles’, takes effect from Tuesday, March 8th, 2022.

The communique says the NCS has approved one month window to enable clearing agents to clear the backlog of vehicles held up at the ports as a result of the strike.

According to the statement, importers and agents are also seriously warned to ensure the uniform application of rebates for all vehicles using the correct values for their assessments.

“The VIN-valuation protocol is still in operation as reviews and updates are being captured in our system to reflect these adjustments”, the circular reads.

The circular also directed the affected area controllers to pay attention to the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in compliance with extant laws throughout the one month grace period, starting from Tuesday 8 to 22 March 2022.

It would be recalled that some commentators had moved that the customs step down the policy due to its lack of economic relevance.

