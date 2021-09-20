News
Customs to deploy drones at Seme border
In a bid to check smuggling at the Seme border, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday declared its readiness to deploy drones for effective patrol in the area.
The Customs Coordinator in charge of Zone A, Modupe Aremu, who disclosed this to journalists during a working visit to Seme Border Area Command, said the drones would help the service to carry out surveillance in the area.
READ ALSO: Lagos CP claims Yoruba Nation agitators planned to forcefully reopen Seme border
Aremu said: “The Seme command visit is the end of my tour in Zone A and I must commend all the commands, they account for over 80 percent of the revenue collection by the NCS. So they should keep up the good work.
“With the tour of all commands, I have seen that all the officers are doing well but they can still do better. And I am telling them that they should be expecting impromptu visits from the Zonal Coordinator so they should not relax on the job.”
