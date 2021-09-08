Metro
Customs to probe shooting of Katsina commissioner’s motorcade
The Nigeria Customs Service has set up a committee to investigate the alleged shooting of a commissioner’s motorcade by its operatives in Katsina State.
The Customs operatives had on Tuesday shot the motorcade of the Katsina State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, in Daura local government area of the state.
The Customs Acting Controller in the state, Dalha Wada-Chedi, who set up the committee, expressed optimism that the team would carry out the assignment diligently.
He said the committee’s report would be released to the public and necessary action taken against the culprits.
Wada-Chedi said: “It is unfortunate that the incident occurred, but then we always believe in destiny.”
