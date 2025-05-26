Cutix, Custodian Investment, Red Star Express, others emerge as top stocks to watch this week

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N201 billion in five days last week.

The market capitalisation crashed to N68.7 trillion from the N68.9 trillion recorded the previous week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.62% to close the week at 109,028.62 points from the 109,710.37 points recorded the previous week.

Amid the bearish run, stocks like Cutix Plc (CUTIX), Custodian & Allied Plc (CUSTODIAN) and Red Star Express Plc (REDSTAREX) emerged amongst the to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks To Watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

CUTIX • 3.17 ▴ 0.14 (4.62%)

The current share price of Cutix Plc (CUTIX) is N3.17. CUTIX closed its last trading day (Friday, May 23, 2025) at N3.17 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 4.6% gain over its previous closing price of N3.03. Cutix began the year with a share price of N2.30 and has since gained 37.8% on that price valuation, ranking it 34th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about CUTIX knowing the stock has accrued 39% over the past four-week period alone—18th best on NGX.

Cutix is the 11th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 19 – May 23, 2025). CUTIX has traded a total volume of 773 million shares—in 7,012 deals—valued at N1.92 billion over the period, with an average of 12.3 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 358 million was achieved on March 26th, and a low of 414,557 on March 7th, for the same period.

CUSTODIAN • 21.80 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Custodian & Allied Plc (CUSTODIAN) is N21.80. CUSTODIAN closed its last trading day (Friday, May 23, 2025) at N21.80 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Custodian & Allied began the year with a share price of N17.10 and has since gained 27.5% on that price valuation, ranking it 46th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about CUSTODIAN, knowing the stock has accrued 20% over the past four-week period alone—32nd best on NGX.

Custodian & Allied is the 26th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 19 – May 23, 2025). CUSTODIAN has traded a total volume of 305 million shares—in 4,268 deals—valued at N5.85 billion over the period, with an average of 4.84 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 51.1 million was achieved on March 14th, and a low of 31,039 on May 16th, for the same period.

REDSTAREX • 6.71 ▴ 0.61 (10%)

The current share price of Red Star Express Plc (REDSTAREX) is N6.71. REDSTAREX closed its last trading day (Friday, May 23, 2025) at N6.71 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of N6.10. Red Star Express began the year with a share price of N4.41 and has since gained 52.2% on that price valuation, ranking it 27th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about REDSTAREX knowing the stock has accrued 40% over the past four-week period alone—17th best on NGX.

Red Star Express is the 95th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 19 – May 23, 2025). REDSTAREX has traded a total volume of 15.4 million shares—in 1,073 deals—valued at N86.4 million over the period, with an average of 244,514 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.52 million was achieved on February 24th for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

