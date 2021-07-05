Cutix, Regal Insurance among top gainers as investors gain N10bn in Nigeria’s stock market

Investors at the Nigerian stock market gained N10 billion on Monday following the increase in the market capitalization to N19.92 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

This was higher than the N19.91 trillion recorded by the bourse last Friday.

The All Share Index was up by eight basis points to settle at 38,220.01 from 38,212.01 achieved last week.

Investors traded 282.62 million shares worth N1.86 billion in 4,788 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 209.19 million shares valued at N2.01 billion that exchanged hands in 3,240 deals last Friday.

Cutix led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.30kobo to move from N3 to N3.30kobo per share.

NCR gained N0.22kobo during trading to increase its share price from N2.27kobo to N2.49kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price rose by 9.52 percent to end trading at N0.46kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

UAC-Property share price was up by 9.30 percent to move from N0.86kobo to N0.94kobo per share at the end of trading.

Wapic share price increased by 9.26 percent to end trading with N0.59kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

Redstar topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.36kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N3.67kobo to N3.31kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company share price declined from N0.37kobo to N0.34kobo per share following a loss of 8.11 percent in its share price.

NPF Microfinance share price plunged by 6.98 percent to end trading at N1.60kobo from N1.72kobo per share.

Presco share price declined from N74.50kobo to N70 per share after losing N4.50kobo in share price during trading.

Chams completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 28.09 million shares worth N64.53 million.

Wema Bank shares were traded at a volume of 19.63 million and valued at N14.41 million.

Universal Insurance was next with 18.02 million shares traded at a cost of N3.60 million.

FCMB reported 14.82 million shares worth N45.85 million while Sovereign Insurance recorded over 14.40 million traded shares at a value of N3.89 million.

