C’Wealth Games: Another medal for Team Nigeria as Islamiyat Yusuf wins bronze

Team Nigeria, on Monday, picked yet another medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf won a bronze medal.

The medal is Team Nigeria’s fourth medal since the start of the games in the United Kingdom.

Yusuf finished third in the women’s weightlifting 64kg category after a combine lift of 212kg, to win bronze.

The 19-year-old lifted 93kg in the Snatch and Clean & Jerk: 113kg, 116kg, 119kg with total of 212kg.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Nigeria’s first medal at the games was won by Adijat Olarinoye, who finished first in her weightlifting category on Saturday.

Olarinoye produced a stunning lift in the women’s 55kg category to clinch gold.

On Sunday, Folashade Rafiat Lawal won gold medal in the 59kg category, setting a Commonwealth Games record in the process.

Edidiong Umoafia also picked the bronze medal in a weightlifting event on Sunday.

