C’wealth Games: Aruna leads Nigeria men’s team to victory, women’s team beaten in game 2

The Nigeria men’s team defeated the South Africa men’s team in the table tennis event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Quadri Aruna led the Nigeria team to the victory in Group 2.

Against South Africa’s Shaun Jones, Aruna triumphed in three straight sets (11 -6,11 – 3, 12 -10) while Olajide Omotayo replicated the feat against another South African Chetan Nathoo (11 – 9, 11 -6, 11-6).

Aruna and Olajide Omotayo picked up wins in the singles while Amadi Omeh and Omotayo won in the doubles, defeating South Africa’s Theo Cogill and Nathoo 3-0 (11 -5, 11-5, 11 -5).

The Nigerian trio will play Ghana in their second game later on Friday.

In the women’s category, the trio of Offiong Edem, Fatimo Bello and Esther Oribamise lost 3-0 to Singapore in their second fixture in the Women’s Team Group 1.

In their first game against St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Nigerians emerged 3-0 victors.

But against Singapore, Edem and Bello lost 3-0 to the pair of Jingyi Zhou and Jian Zeng in the doubles (11 -7, 11- 4, 11 -1).

In the singles Edem then lost to Zeng in three straight sets (11 -3, 11 -3, 11-6) while Oribamise also went down 3-0 (11 -5,11 – 9, 11 – 4) against Tianwei Feng.

They will take on hosts England in their last group game on Saturday and must win to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round.

