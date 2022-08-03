C’Wealth Games history maker Onyekwere revels in new status

Nigerian athlete, Chioma Onyekwere has expressed delight over her winning of a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Tuesday night.

The reigning African Games and African Championships champion became the first Nigerian woman to win the Commonwealth Games gold in the Discus Throw event.

The 28-year-old threw 61.70m in her fourth attempt to take the lead from England’s Jade Lally who led from the start of the competition with her opening throw of 57.33m.

Onyekwere had opened with 55.82m. She then threw 56.42m in the second round, fouled the third attempt before swinging the discus to a personal season’s best mark of 61.70m as she went on to finish tops and clinch the gold in the event.

Read Also: Taiwo Laidi wins Nigeria’s fifth medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

She took to her Twitter account and celebrated herself.

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF! COMMONWEALTH CHAMPION ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Z4FWnlTKAn — Chioma Onyekwere (@cicionyekwere) August 3, 2022

Team Nigeria made further history by producing two medallists in the Discus Throw event for the first time with reigning Nigerian champion, Obiageri Amaechi winning the bronze medal with her 56.99m fifth round effort.

Onyekwere has now become the second Nigerian after Adewale Olukoju to win the Discus Throw title for Nigeria in the history of the championships.

Olukoju threw 62.62m to win in Auckland in 1990.

All focus will now shift to the men’s and women’s 100m semifinal on Wednesday, the men’s high jump and the women’s shot put final.

Team Nigeria so far has bagged 7 medals at the ongoing Games in Birmingham.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now