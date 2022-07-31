Sports
C’wealth Games: Nigeria men’s table tennis team advance to semifinals
Nigeria men’s table tennis team have reached the semifinal of the team event at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The team, led by Quadri Aruna, had started off their campaign on a bright note when they defeated South Africa and Ghana on Saturday.
They went on to edge Malaysia 3-2 in the doubles and singles in their third outing on Sunday, to advance into the last four.
The tie kicked off with the doubles, with Javen Choong and Qi Shen beating Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 12 -10,11-7).
Aruna then got Nigeria back on track as he defeated Chee Feng Leong 3-1 (9 -11,11 – 6,5 -11, 5-11) in the first singles tie.
Read Also: C’wealth Games: Aruna leads Nigeria men’s team to victory, women’s team beaten in game 2
Malaysia went 2-1 ahead thanks to Qi Shen Wong who thrashed Bode Biodun 3-0 (12 -10, 14 -12, 11-5).
The Nigerian team leveled up again through Omotayo with a 3-1 win ( 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 6-11) over Chee Feng Leong in the third singles.
And in the decider, Aruna overcame Javen Choong 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11) to help Nigeria into the semis.
The Nigerian team, who are now guaranteed a medal for reaching the semi-finals, will meet India in the semi-final on Monday.
