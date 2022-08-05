C’Wealth Games: Nwachukwu, Oluwafemiayo break world records to win gold in Discus, Powerlifting

Team Nigeria have bagged more medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with Goodness Nwachukwu and Folashade Oluwafemiayo winning gold medals in their sports.

Nwachukwu and Oluwafemiayo broke world records in their triumphs.

Nwachukwu set two world records in women’s discus F-42 to clinch gold, throwing a mark of 34.84m to get off on a perfect start before improving on her world record by setting a new one of 36.56m.

Australia’s Sarah Edmiston won silver while the bronze medal went to Naibili Vatunisolo of Fiji.

In heavyweight Powerlifting, Oluwafemiayo lifted a series of: 130kg, 150kg and 55kg to score a cumulative 123.4 points, to win gold.

Bose Omolayo finished second behind Oluwafemi after lifting 145kg and scored 115.2 points, while the bronze medal went to Hani Watson from Australia.

Earlier on Thursday, Innocent Nnamdi won bronze for Nigeria in men’s powerlifting and Ifeanyi Onyekwere qualified for the semi-finals in men’s super heavyweight.

Team Nigeria now has four gold, two silver and five bronze medals and now move up to ninth position in the medal standings

