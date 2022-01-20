CWG, Dangote Cement lead trading as investors gain N248bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N248.0 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 1.01 percent on Thursday.

This pushed up the equity capitalization to N24.72 trillion from N24.47 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.

The All-Share Index was up by 460.38 basis points to close at 45,890.52 compared to 45,430.14 reported on Wednesday.

Investors traded 873.49 million shares valued at N31.54 billion in 4,342 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 252.93 million shares worth N8.92 billion that exchanged hands in 4,218 deals the previous day.

NNFM topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.65kobo to move from N6.55 kobo to N7.20kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share value increased by N0.11kobo to end trading with N1.29kobo from N1.18kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share price was up by 7.95 percent to move from N8.80kobo to N9.50kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance gained 7.55 percent to move from N0.53kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank was up by 6.35 percent to end trading with N0.67kobo from N0.63kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar led the losers’ table with its share value declining from N18.25kobo to N17.75kobo per share after shedding N0.50kobo in its share price.

Stanbic IBTC’s share depreciated from N37 to N36 per share after losing 2.70 percent in its asset value during trading

Ardova’s share dropped by N0.35kobo to end trading at N13.10kobo from N13.45kobo per share.

FCMB lost 1.67 percent to end trading with N2.95 kobo from N3 per share.

Honeywell Flour completed the list after shedding 1.49 percent from its market price to drop from N3.35kobo to N3.30kobo per share.

CWG led the day’s trading with 517.57 million shares worth N300.19 million.

Dangote Cement traded 102.91 million valued at N28.77 million.

First Bank followed with 54.04 million shares valued at N647.95 million.

Transcorp sold 34.10 million shares worth N34.70 million while Sovereign Insurance traded 20.98 million valued at N4.88 million.

