Cybercrime: 44 EFCC officers get FBI certificate of appreciation

At least 44 officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have received certificate for their contributions to the fight against cybercrime.

The certificate was awarded by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

A statement issued by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said the officers participated in a joint field operation with the FBI tagged “Operation Rewired.”

The Assistant Legal Attaché FBI, Heather Armstrong, said during the presentation of certificates to the officers in Lagos Friday the award of the certificates was in appreciation of the officers’ collaboration with the FBI in tackling cybercrimes.

He said: “The FBI wishes to present the EFCC with certification of our appreciation for continued collaboration against cybercrimes. The purpose of this event is to show enhanced collaboration between the EFCC and the FBI on cyber security,” he said.

“It could be recalled that ‘Operation Rewired,’ which was a coordinated law enforcement effort by the US Department of Justice and the EFCC, was conducted over a four months period.

“While the operation lasted, 281 arrests were recorded in the US and overseas, including 167 in Nigeria.”

