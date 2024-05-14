Cynthia Morgan in police net over alleged harassment, cyberstalking of Benin Prince

Nigerian dancehall singer Cynthia Morgan, who now prefers to be called Madrina, is now cooling her heels in police net for alleged harassment and cyberstalking of the Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom, Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare.

Cynthia Morgan was reportedly arrested by plain-clothed policemen for the persistent harassment of the Crown Prince, who has in turn filed a lawsuit against her.

A lawsuit that his legal team filed claims that the singer, has been pursuing Prince during his working days and has been making frantic attempts to get in touch with him.

She allegedly started posting falsehoods and disparaging remarks about him on Instagram in 2020 after becoming furious that she would never meet him.

The Crown Prince allegedly threatened to sue her if she continued to discredit him, but she disregarded his threats, according to the court records.

Additionally, the suit claimed that she tried contacting him on many phone numbers, which he promptly blocked.

On May 3, 2024, she supposedly managed to get through to him over the phone and started making claims that seemed to be based on delusions.

