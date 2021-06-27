Czech Republic stun 10-man Netherlands to reach Euros quarterfinals

Czech Republic have advanced into the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020 after beating Netherlands in their round of 16 clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Netherlands, who had won all three games in the group stage, were reduced to 10 men early in the second half as Matthijs De Ligt was shown a red card on 55 minutes.

De Ligt saw red for handball following a VAR review which showed how the Juventus star denied Patrik Schick a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The Czech then made a good use of their numerical advantage to secure a 2-0 victory over the Dutch and zooming into the last eight.

Tomas Holes nodded in the opener for Czech in the 68 minute before turning provider for Schick as the Czechs doubled their lead on 80 minutes.

With the win, the Czech have set up a quarterfinal clash with Denmark, who defeated Wales 4-0 in another round of 16 tie on Saturday night.

