Daddy Freeze angry at poor Nigerian Christians

Controversial Nigerian preacher Daddy Freeze, real name Ifedayo Olarinde in an Instagram post has revealed that he is angry at poor Christians.

Speaking via his Instagram page, Freeze mentioned that Nigerians have no reason to be poor since the majority of people are religious. He stated that it defies logic and reason that only ‘2% of Nigerians’ have above N500,000 in their bank accounts.

Daddy Freeze who is renowned for criticizing religious leaders, especially pastors and ministers said that he is not angry that clerics are wealthy, instead he mentioned that he just cannot understand why most Christians are not as rich as their spiritual leaders.

He wrote;

“I’m not angry that pastors are wealthy; I’m just angry that you are poor.

–

“It defies logic and reason that only 2% of Nigeria’s population has =N=500k and above, despite 50% of Nigeria’s population being Christian.

–

“This same Nigeria has the world’s largest church auditoriums and some of the world’s wealthiest pastors!

~FRZ”

