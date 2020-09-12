Daddy Freeze apologises to Oyedepo over attack on video

Ace broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, on Saturday apologised to the founder of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo, over his verbal attack on the preacher.

The broadcaster had in a viral video described Oyedepo as a “baldheaded fowl.”

But Daddy Freeze, who appeared on a new video on Saturday, apologised to the cleric, saying the incident occurred two years ago but went viral recently.

Several clerics including Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche and the founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, among others had condemned the broadcaster for insulting Oyedepo.

Enenche, who was among the first set of preachers to react to the verbal attack on their colleague, warned Daddy Freeze against attacking clerics in the country.

However, the broadcaster insisted he had no intention to disrespect Oyedepo.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a video I released two years and seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then. I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach. I was, and still, very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”

