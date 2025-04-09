Daddy Freeze claims Nigerian pastors do not know the scriptures  

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has taken to social media to shade Nigerian pastors, claiming that he has not met any of them who know the scriptures.

Daddy Freeze, who made the claim in a video making the rounds on social media, however, admitted that most Nigerian pastors quote the Bible extensively.

He stated that most Nigerian clerics need to ensure that they properly apply scholarliness to doctrine because they fall short of grasping the scripture in true context.

Daddy Freeze said, ‘‘I believe pastors should apply scholarliness to doctrine. I took my time to study it, and when I say study scripture, I mean study. I have not met a Nigerian pastor that knows scriptures. They might know the Bible, but they don’t know scripture.

He further emphasised the need for intellectual depth and said that comprehending the Bible requires more than just reading well-known translations like the King James Version.

‘‘There is what you call the scholarly consensus, which means they’ve sat down with the papyrus, sat with the original scriptures and what’s left of it, and they’ve been able to agree with its data. Do you understand what I’m telling you?.

”You can’t tell me that you know the Bible because you have studied the King James from the beginning to the end. Until you study in the original languages, you don’t know scripture.’’ Daddy Freeze noted.

