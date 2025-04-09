Connect with us

Entertainment

Daddy Freeze claims Nigerian pastors do not know the scriptures  

Published

2 hours ago

on

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has taken to social media to shade Nigerian pastors, claiming that he has not met any of them who know the scriptures.

Daddy Freeze, who made the claim in a video making the rounds on social media, however, admitted that most Nigerian pastors quote the Bible extensively.

He stated that most Nigerian clerics need to ensure that they properly apply scholarliness to doctrine because they fall short of grasping the scripture in true context.

Daddy Freeze said, ‘‘I believe pastors should apply scholarliness to doctrine. I took my time to study it, and when I say study scripture, I mean study. I have not met a Nigerian pastor that knows scriptures. They might know the Bible, but they don’t know scripture.

READ ALSO: Daddy Freeze urges Nigerians to worship God at home following Saudi Arabia’s flight ban

He further emphasised the need for intellectual depth and said that comprehending the Bible requires more than just reading well-known translations like the King James Version.

‘‘There is what you call the scholarly consensus, which means they’ve sat down with the papyrus, sat with the original scriptures and what’s left of it, and they’ve been able to agree with its data. Do you understand what I’m telling you?.

”You can’t tell me that you know the Bible because you have studied the King James from the beginning to the end. Until you study in the original languages, you don’t know scripture.’’ Daddy Freeze noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

sixteen − thirteen =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...