Daddy Freeze reacts to critics, says he never knew Hushpuppi was a fraudster

Popular broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to online critics that he promotes the recently arrested alledged internet fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

This is coming after a YouTube video where he featured and dined with Hushpuppi, went viral. He was seen mocking Nigerians who questioned the latter’s extravagant lifestyle on Instagram.

Addressing critics on Friday, Daddy Freeze said he never knew Hushpuppi to be a criminal.

“I didn’t know him to be a criminal, if I did I wouldn’t hang out with him. And unless someone is proven guilty, I do not discriminate against them because the one who thought me Christianity, the one who I follow, Christ did not discriminate against anyone,” he said.

Known for criticising pastors, he also explained that Hushpuppi had reached out to him while he was in Dubai for a Cool FM event, and invited him for dinner.

He added that “As of the time I did the video, which is eight months ago, he had no case. Even now, until he is proven guilty by a competent court, we have to sit down and wait and allow the court to do its work.

“While we were driving, he got calls from Gucci, he got calls from Versace, and he got calls from LV all wanting to host him and he says he is an influencer. He didn’t get calls from any hackers, at least while I was there, there was nothing suspicious,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Dubai authorities acknowledged the arrest of Hushpuppi and twelve other gang members for crimes involving money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonation, banking fraud and identity theft “in order to redirect financial tranfers and people’s bank details to themselves. “

