Daddy Freeze says there are 'things God cannot do' | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Daddy Freeze says there are ‘things God cannot do’
Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has criticized the popular Christian mantra, ‘What God cannot do does not exist’.
Taking to social media on Wednesday, the on air-personality stated that Christians should not be indulged in secular practices.
Daddy Freeze insisted that there are things that God cannot do.
Here is what he stated;
“God cannot commit suicide, God cannot steal for you, God cannot FAIL….God cannot do anything outside his character, so if that thing you are praying for is outside his character, HE CANNOT DO IT O!
–
1: God cannot and does not tolerate false worship Revelation 22:15, Exodus 32:5.
–
2: God cannot be tempted by evil money, you steal money and bring tithes out of it, God would rather accept the blood of a pig as sacrifice first.
Read also: SocialMediaTrends: President Buhari, Osinbajo’s vaccine lead; Daddy Freeze to pay fine, not tithe
–
◄ James 1:13 ►
New International Version
When tempted, no one should say, “God is tempting me.” For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does he tempt anyone;
–
◄ Isaiah 66:3 ►
New International Version
But whoever sacrifices a bull is like one who kills a person, and whoever offers a lamb is like one who breaks a dog’s neck; whoever makes a grain offering is like one who presents pig’s blood, and whoever burns memorial incense is like one who worships an idol. They have chosen their own ways, and they delight in their abominations;
–
3: God cannot disown himself or deny who he is.
◄ 2 Timothy 2:13 ►
New International Version
if we are faithless, he remains faithful, for he cannot disown himself.
New Living Translation
If we are unfaithful, he remains faithful, for he cannot deny who he is.
–
4: God cannot lie,
◄ Hebrews 6:18 ►
New International Version
God did this so that, by two unchangeable things in which it is impossible for God to lie, we who have fled to take hold of the hope set before us may be greatly encouraged.
–
5: God cannot learn anything new, He knows everything!
◄ 1 John 3:20 ►
New International Version
If our hearts condemn us, we know that God is greater than our hearts, and he knows everything.
–
So please stop this nonsense! ~FRZ”
