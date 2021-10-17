Daddy Freeze slams Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Prince Kpokpogri, for exposing IG influencer, Janemena

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has condemned actress Tonto Dikeh’s former partner, Prince Kpokpogri for sharing details of his escapade with popular social media influencer and dancer, Janemena.

On Saturday, October 16, in a leaked audio tape, the Nigerian politician, Kpokpogri could be heard speaking with actress Merit Gold about his affair with the renowned Instagram entertainer.

The politician specifically stated numerous times that the dancer is “good in bed”. Speaking further, Kpokpogri alleged that he and Janemena dated for several months despite her being a married woman; he also mentioned that they often have “dirty intercourse”.

In the latter part of the phone conversation with Merit, Kpokpogri mentioned that Janemena has made snide remarks about her husband’s underwhelming prowess in the bedroom.

Reacting to the brouhaha on Saturday evening, Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze slammed the politician for exposing the married social media influencer.

Daddy Freeze stated that the Delta-born politician will not make heaven and does not need a radio because he is already one.

He also slammed Jane Mena, saying if the audio recording is true, then it’s not good that she packages a “slacked” item with “no mileage” for her husband.

The revelation is coming several weeks after Kpokpogri’s former partner, Tonto Dikeh revealed that the politician has several incriminating tapes of the married dancer, Janemena.

