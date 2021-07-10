Daddy Freeze tackles church overseers who failed to attend T.B Joshua’s funeral

Nigerian media personality and leader of the Free The Sheeples ministry, Daddy Freeze, real name Ifedayo Oderinde has expressed his disappointment in popular General Overseers for failing to attend the funeral service of the senior pastor and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua.

On Friday, July 9, Prophet T.B Joshua was laid to rest in his SCOAN church located in Ikotun, Lagos State. The preacher died on Saturday, June 5.

At the funeral ceremony, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos state chapter was the only notable preacher who attended the service.

In an Instagram Live video session on Friday, the controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze went off on popular preachers who failed to attend the funeral service; the OAP stated that Nigerian General Overseers ought to have paid tribute to the late preacher, or at least sent a delegate for the funeral.

Daddy Freeze had this to say;

”Prophet T.B Joshua has been laid to rest. May his soul rest in peace. I worry with the turnout of Christians to this man’s funeral.

“I worry.

“If we truly are Christians, every church should have sent a delegation.

“I must say I am disappointed whether you like to admit it or not. I am disappointed.”

Addressing those who may attack him for not also attending the funeral, Freeze said

”I am not old enough to attend T.B Joshua’s funeral.

“T.B Joshua is my father’s mate.

“Let us tell ourselves the truth.

“If the family had invited me, of course I would have attended but they do not know me.

“I am not on their level.

“They senior me. Maybe if I had attended his church when he was alive or gone to visit him once, it is different.’

Whether you like to admit it or not, I am disappointed.

“At least Free nation gave online condolence.

Did we not even dedicate a whole service to him?

“Whether we agreed with him a hundred percent or we did not, Baba has moved on.” he said

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredo, his deputy, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi, Dele Momodu, foreign ministers of God and many others were also at the venue of the funeral of Late TB Joshua.

Late TB Joshua is survived by his wife and three children.

