Daddy Freeze tells Nigerian pastors to pay tribute to TB Joshua | Ripples Nigeria

Media personality, Daddy Freeze has urged clergymen in the country to pay tribute to the late preacher, Prophet TB Joshua who died on Saturday, June 5.

In an Instagram post, Daddy Freeze stated that love should lead and animosity in the Christian sector should be put aside.

Taking to Instagram, Daddy Freeze wrote;

“I come in peace, let’s live in love, even if we disagree let’s disagree in love.”

TB Joshua is the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, he has been described as one of the most controversial preachers in Nigeria.

On Sunday, June 6, it was reported on the official page of his church that he died on Saturday, June 5. TB Joshua would have turned 58 on Saturday, June 12.

By Adekunle Fajana

