Entertainment
Daddy Freeze tells women never marry a man who acquires a car for his mother before wife
Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze real name Ifedayo Olarinde has urged women never to settle for a man who has the intention of acquiring a vehicle for his mother before gifting one for his wife.
Daddy Freeze mentioned this on his Instagram platform.
The online ‘pastor’ noted that after marriage, a man’s first point of call is his immediate family which consists of his wife and kids if any.
According to the 45-year-old, if he would rather buy his mom a car instead of his pregnant wife then, such a man isn’t a marriage material.
The broadcaster also backed up his assertion with a couple of scriptures to further give it credence.
He shared a post with his photo and write-up side-by-side.
Read also: Daddy Freeze tackles church overseers who failed to attend T.B Joshua’s funeral
The write-up reads:
“Dear Nigerian women….Before you marry, ask your husband to be (with style just to pick his brain), “when we marry, who would you buy a car for first, me or your mum?’
“Any man who wants his pregnant wife to trek while his mum drives, is in my humble opinion, far from marriage material.”
The accompanying caption for the post reads:
1st Timothy 5:8 instructs believers to take care of their immediate households first, your mum is your extended family, your wife and kids are your immediate household; they come first!”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...