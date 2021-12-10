Daddy Freeze urges Nigerians to worship God at home following Saudi Arabia’s flight ban

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze real name Ifedayo Olarinde has admonished Nigerians to stay back in their country and worship their God after Saudi Arabia placed a ban on flights from Nigeria over confirmation of the Omicron Coronavirus variant in the West African country.

The outspoken media personality while reacting to the ban via his Instagram platform on Friday asked if Nigerians will play the racism card.

The media personality wrote;

“From Saudi with love:

Dear Nigerians, please endeavor to worship our God in your own country this year…

–

Are we going to play the [email protected] card again?

Wear mask they will not wear, collect vaccine they will not collect, stop going to packed events they will not hear, maintain social distance they will not listen, see as they are disgracing us up and dan.”

Opinions

