Daddy only complained of malaria on Friday -Mailafia’s cousin

A cousin of the late former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, says the deceased only complained of malaria on Friday and the family never believed that could lead to his death two days later.

Dr Mailafia died on Sunday at the Specialist Hospital in Abuja, and according to the cousin who pleaded that his name should be shielded as he does not have the family’s permission to speak, his death has thrown the family into confusion.

“This is really a tragedy for our family as we never saw this death coming. Our daddy was the shining light of the family and his sudden death is a big blow for us as we did not see this coming,” the Jos, Plateau State based relative said.

“I spoke with him on Friday night and he told me he had symptoms of malaria and would go to the hospital the next day.

“I wished him speedy recovery and promised to visit him this week.

“Only for me to get a call during today’s church service that he has passed on,” he said.

“It is really a big blow to us, to southern Kaduna and to Nigeria as a whole.

“I was in church this morning (Sunday) when I got a call that he has passed on.

“Already, there are rumours making the rounds that daddy died of Covid-19 but I can tell you that he only complained of malaria.

“At least that was what he told me when we spoke, so it is too early for people to start making such conjectures even as the doctors have not come out with their reports.

“I will plead with the media not to rush out with the covid story as nothing has been confirmed yet. They should, please, accord our daddy and the family some respect,” he added.

