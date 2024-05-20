Daddy Showkey recounts how he escaped being lynched for armed robbery

Nigerian dancehall singer, John Edafe Asiemo aka Daddy Showkey, has recalled how he was almost burnt alive in the past for being a member of an armed robbery gang.

The ‘Dyna’ crooner, who shared his story as a guest on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, confessed that he was a member of a clandestine gang.

He said: “I was in a gang back in the day. I won’t lie.”

The musician, who hails from Olomoro Kingdom in Delta State‘s Isoko South local government area, also revealed how they found some guns and used them to terrorize until they were apprehended one day.

READ ALSO:Daddy Showkey frowns at division among Igbos over Labour Party factions

“Some of us found guns where we used to pick valuables from in a refuse dump somewhere in Ikorodu. We started using the 9mm guns to terrorise the area. One day, when we were out in our usual style, someone saw us and started screaming, ‘Thieves, thieves, thieves,’’ he added.

The artiste, whose distinctive blend of Afrobeat and reggae brought him recognition in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa in the late 1990, noted that while he escaped death, one of his gang members did not have the same good fortune.

“They caught me and my friend and they tied us up and they were going to burn us. We were saved miraculously but unfortunately, they caught 91A and burnt him alive on the new road.

“I am a living testimony for every young man because If I John can be alive today to become Daddy Showkey, there is nobody who can’t become someone. People are usually ashamed to talk about their past but I’m not. I don’t care,” Daddy Showkey concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now