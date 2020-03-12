Damage unleashed on Nigeria’s economy by Buhari since 2015 will take a lifetime to fix —HURIWA

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has declared that the damage unleashed on the domestic economy of Nigeria since 2015 by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is horrendous and may take a lifetime for the nation to recover.

The civil rights advocacy group in a statement further accused President Buhari of serial defecation and disrespect of the constitution of Nigeria, adding that the government under his watch was willfully demolishing the national economy of the country.

HURIWA however said that the drive to rebuild the devastated economy must start immediately by the collective decision of the citizenry to halt the deterioration and urged citizens to compel the Nigerian government to halt the systematic destruction of the Country.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Emmanuel Onwubiko, its National Coordinator, HURIWA added that, “The damage unleashed on the domestic economy of Nigeria since 2015 by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration-led administration is horrendous. It may take a lifetime for the nation to recover.

“But the drive to rebuild the devastated economy must start immediately by the collective decision of the citizenry to halt the deterioration.

“Speak out and demand that President Muhammadu Buhari and his Cabinet stop depleting the resources of Nigeria and to open up the books for forensic auditing because as it is the Nigerian economy has collapsed.

“The speedy collapse of the economy will adversely affect the social peace of Nigeria because of the fact that the wider implications of the massive scale of poverty that has already been unleashed on the nation could instigate social discontent.

“This is the right time for all patriots to rally round and rescue Nigeria from the MISMANAGERS at the central governmental positions,” the group added in the statement.

