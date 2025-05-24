Damagum blames Oyinlola committee for Wike’s retention in PDP

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iliya Damagun, has blamed the party’s National Reconciliation Committee headed by former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, for the continued stay of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and others in the party.

He spoke on BBC Hausa features programme Gane mana Hanya on Saturday.

Damagum said the committee should be blamed for not taking decisive action on the over 40 petitions forwarded to it on the crisis rocking the party.

He said: “The Committee was handed over forty petitions that needed attention but it only chose to act on that of the National Secretary. If the Committee had acted on those petitions, maybe we would not be here today.”

He stressed that there were enough reasons for the party to expel Wike and others from the party but those who were in position to do so that time refused to act due to reasons best known to them.

Damagum added: “Before I knew him, many of those people had known him and having relationship with him, they were enjoying his magnanimity. My only sin to them is that I came at a time when their relationship had skewered.”

“This same man never hid his intent even before the 2023 General elections. We advised then that the Five of them should be expelled from the party but nothing was done until the elections came and gone. They succeeded in setting the party back with the things they did.”

” Now that I am leading the party, they are putting pressure on me to expel him, my own is that I want peace in the party, by the time you keep expelling members rather than peaceful resolution of issues, one day you will wake up and no more people in the party.”

By: Yemi Kainji

