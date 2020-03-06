DAMBOA: Army confirms killing of 3 soldiers, 19 insurgents during attack

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that no fewer than three soldiers and 19 other Boko Haram insurgents lost their lives during the attack of Damboa in Borno State on Wednesday by terrorists.

This was revealed in a statement on Thursday by the spokesman of Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who added that the attack on troops of 25 Task Force Brigade (Army Super Camp 2) in Damboa also witnessed the wounding of four soldiers.

Speaking further, Colonel Iliyasu said that 19 Boko Haram corpses were recovered in Damboa after the gun battle; while many more were seen escaping with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

He said, “The gallant troops captured from the Boko Haram criminals five AK 47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun and one Rocket Propelled Gun tube.

“Regrettably, 3 valiant soldiers paid the supreme prize while 4 others were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility for immediate and effective management,” he said.

During the attack on Wednesday, two women were killed by stray bullets, while some members of the Civilian JTF, and Vigilante group also lost their lives, when troops of the Nigerian army confronted and repelled the terrorists.

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zukum applauded the Nigeria Army for its response to the Boko Haram attack on Damboa.

The terrorists had on Wednesday evening attacked Damboa from all directions.

However, following the quick intervention of the Nigerian Army, the terrorist group was repelled and many of them killed.

