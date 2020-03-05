DAMBOA ATTACK: Many killed as soldiers foil Boko Haram attack

A number of people were killed on Wednesday, when members of the Boko Haram terror group attacked Damboa in Borno State.

Reports reveal that two women were killed by stray bullets, while some members of the Civilian JTF, and Vigilante group also lost their lives, when troops of the Nigerian army confronted and repelled the terrorists.

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zukum applauded the Nigeria Army for its response to the Boko Haram attack on Damboa.

The terrorists had on Wednesday evening attacked Damboa from all directions.

However, following the quick intervention of the Nigerian Army, the terrorist group were repelled and many of them killed.

Responding to the development in a tweet on his Twitter handle-@ProfZulum, the governor wrote:

“Damboa: Thank you @HQNigerianArmy, @NigAirForce, for decisive blow on boko haram.

“I find it compelling to salute our gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, under operation Lafiya Dole for a decisive blow against Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday morning in Damboa.

“At about 6am yesterday, squads of the insurgents cleverly attacked Damboa from different directions, believing their ambush was going to succeed in overrunning the town.

“Unfortunately for the insurgents, they met a far more determined and battle ready military. Soldiers of the army fought from the ground, the Air force quickly deployed fighter jets while volunteers in the Civilian JTF and Vigilantes complemented them.

“At first stage, our forces destroyed 13 fighting vehicles after killing scores of insurgents, who drove on them.

“What I find even more impressive, was that after the insurgents retreated due to defeat, the military forces did not stay back,

“They remobilized, took the war to the fleeing insurgents and in the process, killed more insurgents and destroyed six more fighting vehicles, bringing to 19, the number of vehicles destroyed.

“The insurgents were deprived of critical components of their evil. Wr know what one vehicle used for fighting means to the Boko Haram, talk more of 19.

“I salute our ground and air forces. I salute our volunteers who supported the military.

“I salute two volunteers, one each of the Civilian JTF and Vigilantes who paid the supreme price in trying to defend Borno and Nigeria. I condole with their families, friends and the people of Borno for losing these brave citizens.

“I commiserate with families of two women who died from stray bullets and wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

READ ALSO: NCDC boss reveals why he went to China, says Nigerians should be proud of him

“I assure the people of Borno State that so much is being put in place in combined and very resolute effort, to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.

“By the power of God, the insurgency will eventually end and we shall regain our enduring peace and prosperity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions