Entertainment
Damilola Adegbite joins list of Nigerian celebrities robbed overseas
Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite has taken to Instagram to claim she was robbed in London, United Kingdom a couple of weeks ago.
The former Tinsel star made the claim on her IG platform on Thursday hours after another female celebrity, Toke Makinwa revealed her property was stolen in London.
In her post, Adegbite said her handbag was snatched with her phone and all the money she had for the trip was stolen.
She explained that she would have been stranded if not for a helper.
“Met police had to get involved. It was like a movie,” she wrote.
She later got an alert from Apple that her iPhone was now in China.
See her post below.
It would also be recalled that Nigerian recording artiste, Yemi Alade alleged that her room was ransacked in Ivory Coast a couple of days ago.
