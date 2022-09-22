Dammy Krane continues attack on Davido over alleged unpaid debt

Oyindamola Emmanuel who is better known as Dammy Krane, a Nigerian singer-songwriter has continued to drag his colleague, Davido over an alleged unpaid debt from 2017.

Earlier in the week, Dammy Krane called out the self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) for delaying paying him for his contribution to the 2017 single, ‘Pere’ featuring American musicians, Rae Sremmund and Young Thug.

On the same day of Krane’s outburst on social media, Davido shared a photo of himself flaunting a wad of cash on his Twitter platform. It is uncertain if Davido shared the photo to ridicule his colleague, albeit, Krane reposted the picture on his Instagram stories and addressed the 30 Billion Gang leading artiste for the second time in many days.

Krane who gained intense popularity in the early 2010s dubbed Davido a ‘ripper’, a colloquial term used to refer to a dubious person.

He went on to alleged that Davido and members of his family (The Adelekes) have intentions to consume the funds of the Osun State people, alluding to his uncle, Sen. Ademola Adeleke who recently emerged victorious in the 2022 Osun gubernatorial election.

See the latest photo of Davido ‘chewing’ funds below.

Unimpressed by Davido’s demeanor, Dammy Krane wrote on the post on his Instagram stories;

“@Davido, na so una wan dey run Osun state government ba?”

“Chop the masses money & oppress them. ‘Rise by Ripping others’ ba.

No be for Lagos o… We no gree. #Pay”

He added in his Twitter caption, “Lead by Example #PayMe”

