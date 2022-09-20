Entertainment
Dammy Krane drags Davido over alleged debt
Nigerian musician, Oyindamola Emmanuel, who is better known as Dammy Krane, has called out his colleague, Davido, over an alleged unpaid debt.
Krane, on his Twitter page on Monday, accused Davido of refusing to pay for his songwriting contribution to an earlier released track, even after reaching out to the DMW boss privately.
In an earlier tweet, the songwriter threatened to call out certain “rich guys” owing him money.
“All my rich guys wey dey owe me money, today na Monday o. Abi make we bring am come ‘The Supreme High Twitter Court’ #Eshe,” he wrote.
Read also: Singer Dammy Krane risks 3-yr jail term, set to be arraigned
In another tweet, he followed through with his threat and shared a picture of Davido’s 2017 tweet which read, “Shout out to @dammy_krane!! Co-wrote the hook of ‘PERE’ with me!!”
“My Blooda @davido, run the check. I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, no response. We no gats dey get this convo here,” Dammy Krane captioned the picture.
My Blooda @davido Run the check 💰 I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, No response , we no gats Dey get this convo here 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/24gyL1bZ8A
— WORLDSTAR (@dammy_krane) September 19, 2022
