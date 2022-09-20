Connect with us

Entertainment

Dammy Krane drags Davido over alleged debt

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerian musician, Oyindamola Emmanuel, who is better known as Dammy Krane, has called out his colleague, Davido, over an alleged unpaid debt.

Krane, on his Twitter page on Monday, accused Davido of refusing to pay for his songwriting contribution to an earlier released track, even after reaching out to the DMW boss privately.

In an earlier tweet, the songwriter threatened to call out certain “rich guys” owing him money.

“All my rich guys wey dey owe me money, today na Monday o. Abi make we bring am come ‘The Supreme High Twitter Court’ #Eshe,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he followed through with his threat and shared a picture of Davido’s 2017 tweet which read, “Shout out to @dammy_krane!! Co-wrote the hook of ‘PERE’ with me!!”

“My Blooda @davido, run the check. I don reach out to people over the years based on split sheet & outstanding, no response. We no gats dey get this convo here,” Dammy Krane captioned the picture.

