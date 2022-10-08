Dammy Krane shares pic of Davido’s boy allegedly sent to attack him amid debt allegation

Nigerian recording artiste, Dammy Krane on Friday claimed his colleague, Davido allegedly sent boys to attack him.

The musician made this allegation on his Instagram platform on Friday night.

This is coming barely three weeks after he called out Davido over an alleged debt.

He claimed Davido refused to pay for his songwriting contribution to an earlier released track, even after reaching out to the DMW boss privately.

On Friday, Dammy Krane shared a picture of a guy, alleged to be one of Davido’s boys who tried to force his car door open and attack him.

He further stated that the same guy, whom he identified as AB Kush, had been sneaking around his house.

Dammy Krane noted that all attempts by the said guy were recorded on a security surveillance camera.

Read also: Dammy Krane continues attack on Davido over alleged unpaid debt

The singer wrote,

“Davido sent his boys to attack me but they failed, thanks to safety and security measures by the Government.

“I have the full video of David’s boy (AB KUSH) trying to force my Car door open and attack me.

“This same guy also came sneaking around my house after this attempt. All attempts were caught on security surveillance cameras. This is a threat to life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now