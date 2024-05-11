Dana Air cuts staff as operational audit looms

In a move that has sparked concern among workers, Dana Air, a Nigerian airline, has laid off an unspecified number of employees.

This comes amid an ongoing operational audit being conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline’s management, through its Head of Corporate Communications, Kingsley Ezenwa, on Saturday, emphasized that the staff reductions are temporary.

He characterized them as “disengagements” pending the conclusion of the audit. Ezenwa assured staff that the airline is working to address any concerns raised during the audit and is committed to a “seamless and prompt resolution.”

“In light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has made the decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit,” Ezenwa said.

“The Management of Dana Air extends its sincere appreciation to all staff members for their resilience and dedication during this period of uncertainty. It recognises the difficulties that staff have had to endure and assures them that every effort is being made to resolve the situation promptly,” the statement reads.

Dana Air has also initiated discussions with lessors and is actively involving stakeholders in the ongoing progress.

“Dana Air therefore urges for calm and understanding from our very dedicated staff for their altruism and stakeholders,” the airline said.

Reasons Behind the Job Cuts Unclear

The exact reasons behind the staff cuts remain unclear. Dana Air’s statement focuses on the ongoing audit, but doesn’t elaborate on how the audit necessitates workforce reductions. The airline has faced financial difficulties in the past, and the audit may have uncovered areas where streamlining is necessary.

Second Blow for Dana Air

This news comes after Dana Air’s operations were grounded in April by the NCAA following an incident where one of its planes veered off the runway at Lagos airport. The grounding, coupled with the current audit, has created a period of significant uncertainty for the airline.

Impact on Workers and Passengers

The job cuts will undoubtedly impact the lives of affected employees. Passengers, meanwhile, may be concerned about the potential effects on Dana Air’s operations and schedule. The airline has yet to address how these staff reductions might impact flight availability or service quality.

