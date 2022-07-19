Dana aircraft makes emergency landing in Abuja

A Dana Air Boeing 737 aircraft made an emergency landing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, after developing an engine problem mid-air on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, the airline said the incident occurred at 2:52 p.m.

Dana added that all the 100 passengers onboard the plane disembarked safely while its team of engineers are checking the cause of the problem.

The statement read: “Our Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today, July 19, 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines.

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International Airport at about 2:52 pm.

“All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has also been briefed on the incident.

“We sincerely apologise to all our passengers onboard the flight and reassure our customers that Dana air will continue to maintain its high safety standards.”

