Dancer, Janemena, files petition against Tonto Dikeh, demands public apology, N500m compensation

Nigerian dancer and social media influencer, Usiwo Orezimena Jane, better known as Janemena, has filed a petition before the Nigerian Police against Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh over claims of cyberstalking and criminal defamation of her character.

It would be recalled that in September 2021, controversial Nollywood actress Tonto in a post shared on her Instagram page, alleged that her estranged partner, Prince Kpokpogri, was in possession of several incriminating contents on Janemena.

Janemena who did not confirm or deny the allegation when it was made, has filed a petition against the actress.

The petition written on her behalf by her solicitors, Rockson Igelige, of Felix, Igelige & Associates, described Tonto’s claims as damaging and malicious.

READ ALSO: Crossdresser Bobrisky seeks actress Tonto Dikeh’s forgiveness

“These malicious publications and in the context in which it was made, meant and Janemena understood it to mean the following amongst other things:

Janemena who is a married woman had and is still having an amorous or s*xual relationship with Prince Kpokpogri (referred to in the publications as Joseph Egbri) who is not Jamena’s husband.

2. Janemena is cheating on her lawful husband.

3. Janemena has s*x tapes.

4. Janemena distributes s*x tapes.

5. Janemena’s s*x tapes (old and very recent ones) are in possession of PRINCE KPOKPOGRI (Joseph Egbri) with which he will use to blackmail our client any moment from now,” the petition read in part.

In her petition, Janemena demanded an immediate retraction of the said publications by Tonto Dikeh on her various social media handles and a publication of the retraction in four national dailies in Nigeria.

She also requested that the actress tenders an unreserved apology to her and pay the sum of N500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as exemplary damages for the malicious publications.

Janemena’s lawyer warned that legal action will be taken against Tonto if she does not meet their demands within one month of receiving the petition.

Join the conversation

Opinions