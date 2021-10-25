Dancer Janemena hails husband for standing with her despite alleged affair with Kpokpogri

Nigerian dancer and social media influencer, Janemena has published heartwarming words about her husband, Andre Plies several days after it was alleged that she was involved in an extramarital affair with politician Prince Kpokpogri, the former partner of actress Tonto Dikeh.

It would be recalled that Prince Kpokpogri in a leaked conversation with Nollywood actress Merit Gold narrated his escapade with Janemena.

Actress Tonto Dikeh also claimed that Kpokpogri is in possession of several lewd tapes of the popular Instagram dancer. Despite the controversy hovering around the life of Janemena, the social media influencer has taken to her Instagram platform to laud her husband for remaining by her side amidst the scandal.

She specifically appreciated her husband Plies for holding it down with her and cleaning tears from her eyes.

Read her post below.

