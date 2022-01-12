Dancer, Kaffy, explains why she’s thankful her marriage failed

Celebrity choreographer and Guiness Book of Records holder, Kayafat Shafau better known as Kaffy has revealed that she is grateful for the lessons she took out of her failed marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page during the early hours of today, Wednesday, January 12, Kaffy stated that her marriage failed because she ‘was blind’, however, now she ‘can see’.

It would be recalled that Ripples Nigeria earlier confirmed that Kaffy’s union with former musical director of P Square, Joseph Ameh, came to an abrupt end after 9 years. The multiple award winning dancer made this known during her Instagram live session.

The talented dancer and entertainer has now taken time to appreciate everyone who reached out to her after the shocking announcement.

Speaking via her Instagram platform, Kaffy also addressed trolls who are mocking her over her failed marriage. She stated that her marriage failed for several reasons, albeit, she is grateful for the experience.

The dancer included the caption on her thread;

“My Truth has set me free from a lot that was wrongfully conditioned by various elements and one step at a time I will share:

– My mistakes

– how I identified them

– surviving depression

– my process to healing

– the kind of help I got

And so many life lessons I learnt and still learning ( I will always be a learner for life ).

People need to know ! A life out there can be saved , a marriage out there can do better than mine and more importantly, a second chance is always there for us all to take!”

Her thread reads;

