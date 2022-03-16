Dancer Korra Obidi slams people urging her to leave social media amid marital crisis

US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has slammed people who are urging her to leave social media amid her ongoing marital crisis.

The choreographer during the early hours of today stated that people should not intrude in her private life because it is a disrespect to her.

READ ALSO: Dancer Korra Obidi’s husband announces he is filing for divorce 2 weeks after welcoming son

The dancer who welcomed her second child two weeks ago is going through a marriage crisis after her husband Justin Dean announced just days after their child’s birth that he was divorcing her.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, the entertainment polymath stated that social media is ‘place of work’ and it is where she makes money, hence, there is no point leaving the platform.

Obidi went on to state that she is not on social media for fun and it is where she amasses money to feed her children.

Listen to her speak.

"Are you mad?" Korra Obidi questions the sanity of those asking her to leave social media. pic.twitter.com/5rB2DDd0sP — 🪶 ටղҽلօҍӀҽʂʂβօվ ● (@OneJoblessBoy) March 16, 2022

