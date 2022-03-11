Dancer Korra Obidi speaks on husband’s divorce announcement

Nigerian entertainment polymath and Instagram choreographer, Korra Obidi has spoken for the first time since her husband, Dr. Justin Dean announced that he was divorcing her.

On Thursday, March 10, Justin Dean, the husband of US-based Nigerian dancer announced he was filing for a divorce.

Obidi who hails from Delta State has now responded during an Instagram live session on Thursday night.

Read also: Dancer Korra Obidi’s husband announces he is filing for divorce 2 weeks after welcoming son

Speaking during the session, Obidi appreciated her supporters for reaching out and for their concern. She added that it took “strength” to make the video for her fans.

“I hope that me finding the strength to come up here will make you happy,” she told her followers as she thanked them.

She also added that her priority now was herself and her newborn.

“So, I’m gonna be one hundred per cent committed to taking care of my newborn and myself,” she said.

Korra, who welcomed her second child just last week, is facing a marriage crisis.

Listen to her speak below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now