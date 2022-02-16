‘Danfo’ bus driver sets self ablaze after LASTMA officials seized vehicle

A Lagos commercial bus driver, on Tuesday, committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in the Ajao Estate area of the state, while protesting the seizure of his ‘Danfo’ bus by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was allegedly arrested by the officers over a traffic offence he had committed in the line of duty.

The driver was said to have been dragged out of his vehicle by two

LASTMA officials who seized the bus and drove it to the Agency’s base at Oshodi.

“As they were about moving, the driver, who was protesting the action of the LASTMA officials, suddenly poured fuel on his body and struck a stick of matches.

“Before other drivers and passersby could rally round to put out the fire and save the man, he had been burnt beyond recognition and died in the process,” an eye witness said.

A commercial driver who identified himself as Tajudeen Onipekun, who witnessed the ugly scene also said:

“The LASTMA officials never cared about the fact that the victim was on fire. Rather, they were more interested on moving the vehicle away. The driver was eventually rushed to the hospital. Other drivers around said the victim lost his job last year and just got the commercial bus last November.

“LASTMA officials are treating us like slaves. They arrest and extort us at will. We go through hell in their hands and those of agberos and local government officials. How much do we make?

“Out of the money we make daily, we will buy fuel, return money to the vehicle owners and at the end of the day, we are left with little or nothing. We are appealing to the state government to wade into the matter and save us from the hands of LASTMA officials.”

The Commander of the state Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who confirmed the incident, the the timely deployment of his men to the area saved the situation from turning bloodier, as the LASTMA officials were rescued from the mob that was bent on metting out jungle justice on them.

