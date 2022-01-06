Connect with us

Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu pocket N2.35tn in 2021

Published

34 mins ago

on

Nigeria’s three richest men, Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Abdulsamad Rabiu saw their combined wealth jump by 33.9 percent to $22.5 billion (N9.3 trillion) in 2021.

According to Forbes, the three billionaires increased their wealth by $5.7 billion (N2.53trn) from $16.8 billion as at the end of 2020.

Forbes data showed that Africa’s richest man, Dangote, made over $3 billion as his wealth jumped from 8.3 billion to 11.5 billion.

Dangote’s major source of wealth Forbes noted was from Dangote Cement where he holds a 85 percent stake.

READ ALSO: Dangote, BUA to benefit from CBN’s $73 million sugar fund

Other sources of wealth were in sugar and he is currently building the largest refinery in Africa.

Adenuga on his part was able to increase his fortune by $500 million.

Forbes reports that Adenuga, Nigeria’s second richest man who built his fortune in telecom and oil production wealth rose from $5.9 billion to $6.1 billion as at the end of 2021.

Rabiu pocketed $2 billion in 2021 as he closed in on Adenuga.

The founder of BUA Group increased his wealth from $2.9 billion to $4.9 billion.

