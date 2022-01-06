Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu pocket N2.35tn in 2021

Nigeria’s three richest men, Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Abdulsamad Rabiu saw their combined wealth jump by 33.9 percent to $22.5 billion (N9.3 trillion) in 2021.

According to Forbes, the three billionaires increased their wealth by $5.7 billion (N2.53trn) from $16.8 billion as at the end of 2020.

Forbes data showed that Africa’s richest man, Dangote, made over $3 billion as his wealth jumped from 8.3 billion to 11.5 billion.

Dangote’s major source of wealth Forbes noted was from Dangote Cement where he holds a 85 percent stake.

Other sources of wealth were in sugar and he is currently building the largest refinery in Africa.

Adenuga on his part was able to increase his fortune by $500 million.

Forbes reports that Adenuga, Nigeria’s second richest man who built his fortune in telecom and oil production wealth rose from $5.9 billion to $6.1 billion as at the end of 2021.

Rabiu pocketed $2 billion in 2021 as he closed in on Adenuga.

The founder of BUA Group increased his wealth from $2.9 billion to $4.9 billion.

