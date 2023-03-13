Dangote Cement, BUA, Lafarge to pay 2022 dividends to shareholders

Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and Lafarge Cement have announced the payment of dividends to their shareholders for 2022.

A dividend is one of the gains enjoyed by shareholders for betting on equity in the capital market and a way companies return capital to their investors.

In a statement on Monday, the management of Dangote Cement said the company would pay N20 per share to shareholders whose names appear in the Members’ Register by March 30.

This is worth N337.47 billion, higher than the N272 billion the company paid out as dividends to shareholders in 2021.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Dangote Cement’s unclaimed dividend stood at N4.4 billion as of 2022, down from N4.6 billion for the previous year.

“The total unclaimed dividends outstanding as of 31st December 2022 is ₦4.4 billion (2021: ₦4.6 billion),” the firm stated.

Dangote Cement’s dividend is higher compared to that of BUA Cement and Lafarge Africa, according to both firms’ financial statements.

BUA Cement confirmed that shareholders with their names on the members’ register by August 14 would be paid N2.80 kobo per share for last year.

This is higher than the N2.60 kobo paid out to investors holding BUA Cement’s shares in 2021.

Therefore, the dividend payout will cost the firm N88.04 billion compared to the N70 billion paid in 2021.

Also, unclaimed dividends rose to N689.53 million last year, up from N474.74 million reported a year before.

Lafarge Africa will pay N2 per share to shareholders whose names are recorded at the close of business on April 6.

This means shareholders will be paid N32.21 billion for the 2022 financial year, the same as the total dividend payout to shareholders in 2021.

Lafarge’s unclaimed dividend rose from N1.43 billion in 2021 to N1.63 billion last year.

