Dangote cement gets new GMD as Puchercos retires after three years

Dangote Cement, the largest publicly listed company in Nigeria has announced the retirement Michel Puchercos after three years of Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The development was announced on Thursday in a statement released on the Nigerian Exchange website.

According to the statement, the outgoing Puchercos will be leaving his position on 28th February 2023.

He will be replaced by Arvind Pathak from 1st March 2023 as the new Group Managing Director.

The statement described Pathak as an experienced business leader who worked as MD and CEO of Birla Corporation Ltd before this appointment.

It added, “ Pathak also was the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc until 2021.

“With over 30 years of experience in the cement industry, he has worked most of his tenure in turning around businesses, operations and maintenance of plants, as well as leading important greenfield projects.

Dangote Cement noted that the appointment of Arvind Pathak will be included in the Agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

“The Board would like to thank Michel Puchercos for his commitment and contributions to the Board and wishes him well in his future endeavours while welcoming Arvind Pathak back to the Dangote family and wishing him success in his new role,” Dangote Cement added.

