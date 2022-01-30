Dangote Cement in losers list as Ecobank leads gainers amid N19.08bn capital market investment

During the five days of trading this week, the NGX reported that over 1.448 billion shares worth N19.08 billion were exchanged in 22,557 deals by investors.

This is against what was reported on the floor of the Exchange last week, which was 1.85 billion shares valued at N47.48 billion and traded in 20,861 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry, ICT Industry and Conglomerates were the three top performing sectors this week based on volume, according to market data from the Nigerian capital market.

It was gathered that the Financial Service Industry reported over 793.12 million shares that were exchanged in 10,947 deals worth N8.15 billion, which is 54.77% and 42.72% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

ICT Industry investors traded 215.54 million shares worth N3.740 billion in 1,468 deals, while on the floor of the Conglomerates Industry, 98.299 million shares worth N190.248 million were exchanged in 889 deals.

Top three equities

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Courtville Business Solutions Plc and Chams Plc accounted for 21.27% and 15.05% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

This makes GTCO, Courtville, and Chams the top three equities for the week by measure of trade volume, as investors traded 308.076 million shares worth N2.87 billion across the three firms in 2,225 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Ecobank share gained N4.05 to jump from N9.05 per share to N13.10kobo per share.

Academy stock value gained N0.28kobo as the share price ended the week with N0.94kobo per share against the N0.66kobo it opened with.

Courtville closed the week with N0.60kobo per share, rising by N0.14kobo to move above its opening of N0.46kobo per share.

International Breweries was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N0.90kobo to move from its opening of N5 to end the week with N5.90kobo per share.

Guinness share rose by N5.90kobo during the week as its share hit N48.10kobo per share against the N42.20kobo that it started this week with.

Top five NGX losers of the week

C&I Leasing topped the losers list following a loss of N0.42kobo, which reduced its stock value to N3.78kobo at the end of trading, from N4.20kobo.

University Press share value dropped to N2.65kobo by end of trade this week, having lost N0.29kobo from its opening share price of N2.94kobo per share.

Prestige Assurance lost 9.80 percent from its share to end the week with N0.46kobo per share, below the N0.51kobo per share it started trading with.

Linkage Assurance share lost 8.93 percent to end the week with N0.51kobo per share, against the N0.56kobo per share it started the week with.

Dangote Cement share value also fell during the week, losing N24.30kobo from its opening stock price of N284.90kobo to end trading with N260.60kobo per share.

