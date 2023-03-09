Business
Dangote cement moves to reduce dividends’ burden on cash flow
Dangote Cement, a manufacturing firm owned largely by Aliko Dangote, is restrategising to consolidate ownership and reduce the cost of dividends on cash flow.
The company announced in a statement to shareholders obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday that it had received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to buy-back shares in the open market.
According to the statement dated March 8, 2023, the share buyback programme will expire on December 12, 2023. The firm also received shareholders’ approval on December 12, 2022, at the Extraordinary General Meeting.
“The share buy-back will be undertaken through an open market offer or self-tender, at such times and on such terms as the Management of the Company may determine, subject to prevailing market conditions.
“The Company will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and market conditions, in making decisions on tranches of the share buy-back Programme,” the statement reads.
Read also:Dangote to pocket N292.12bn in dividend from cement business
The share buy-back, which holds for 12 months, starting from the date shareholders gave their approval, will enable Dangote’s cement company to reduce voting rights among investors holding its shares, as the buy-back will cut down the number of shareholders in the company.
As a result, Dangote Cement will have fewer shareholders to pay dividends, thereby freeing up more capital, considering dividend payments often impact the cash flow of a company due to the dividends paid out of net profit or retained earnings.
Buying back the shares will also hand shareholders profit, as it reduces the number of outstanding shares and increases the value of the equity’s share in the stock market.
However, share buy-back comes at a cost. The capital used to buy the shares from shareholders or in the open market is also from debt.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...